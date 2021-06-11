Short Interest in Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Drops By 96.2%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAIC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 19,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. Information Analysis has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Information Analysis had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.