Short Interest in InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Drops By 96.6%

InterCure Ltd (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of InterCure in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get InterCure alerts:

IRCLF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092. InterCure has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.