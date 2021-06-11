Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Grows By 777.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 777.6% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,023. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.