Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Drops By 99.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KSSRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.