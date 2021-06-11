Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Grows By 506.0%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 506.0% from the May 13th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,248. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
