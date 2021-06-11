Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Grows By 506.0%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 506.0% from the May 13th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,248. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

