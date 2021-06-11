Short Interest in Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Declines By 96.2%

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LMTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Laser Master International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Laser Master International Company Profile

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

