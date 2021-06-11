Short Interest in Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Declines By 96.2%

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LMTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Laser Master International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Laser Master International Company Profile
