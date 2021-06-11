Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Declines By 94.1%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

