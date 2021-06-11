Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Drops By 98.6%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAURY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.28. 10,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

