Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Decreases By 97.5%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.