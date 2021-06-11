Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Expands By 1,275.0%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

MGPUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

