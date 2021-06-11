Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 87.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the May 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MALRF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

MALRF remained flat at $$37.25 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

