Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Drops By 81.8%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.55.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

