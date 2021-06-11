Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Decreases By 91.8%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 27,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MTN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.