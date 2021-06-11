Short Interest in NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Declines By 90.5%

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OPVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09. NanoFlex Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
