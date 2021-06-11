Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Grows By 826.1%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 826.1% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USMJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 38,642,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,997,375. North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

