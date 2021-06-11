Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Rises By 2,250.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,021. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

