Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Rises By 1,855.6%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,855.6% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 15.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 97.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

