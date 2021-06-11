Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rises By 577.8%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PANDY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

