Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Expands By 546.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,978. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

