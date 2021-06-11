Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Expands By 546.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,978. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.