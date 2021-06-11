Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Expands By 531.6%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 531.6% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Plus500 stock remained flat at $$22.61 during trading on Friday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

