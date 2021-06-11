Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 92.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 33,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,535. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.3731 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.