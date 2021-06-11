Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Grows By 1,400.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.67.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

