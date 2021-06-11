Short Interest in Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Drops By 99.2%

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RYMM traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Royal Mines and Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Royal Mines and Minerals Company Profile
