Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Decreases By 94.1%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

