Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Declines By 96.0%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Select Sands stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

