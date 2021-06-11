Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 95.7%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SHCAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHCAY. Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

