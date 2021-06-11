Short Interest in Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Grows By 1,460.0%

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPDC remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. Speed Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

