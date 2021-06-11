Short Interest in Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Grows By 1,460.0%

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SPDC remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. Speed Commerce has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.
Speed Commerce Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Speed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.