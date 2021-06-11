Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 91.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
