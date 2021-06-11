Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 91.5%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

