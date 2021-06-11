Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Decreases By 84.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the May 13th total of 2,390,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,773.0 days.

Shares of SSAAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.