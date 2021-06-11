Short Interest in Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Decreases By 90.0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26.

About Sunnyside Bancorp

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

