Short Interest in Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Decreases By 90.0%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNNY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26.
About Sunnyside Bancorp
