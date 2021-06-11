Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Decreases By 88.1%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 13th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

