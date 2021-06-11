Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Decreases By 96.2%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of KAEPY stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. The Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.82.
The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.