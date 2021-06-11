Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Decreases By 96.2%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of KAEPY stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. The Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

