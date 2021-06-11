Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Decreases By 91.1%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the May 13th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. 10,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78. The New Ireland Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

