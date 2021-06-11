Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Rises By 644.3%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 644.3% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,859,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Todos Medical stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,892. Todos Medical has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.18.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a medical diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of immune-related diseases in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

