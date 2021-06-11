Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Decreases By 85.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 1,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. The company has a market capitalization of $400.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

