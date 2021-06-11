Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Increases By 500.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS VNWTF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.