Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Increases By 500.0%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WeedMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS WDDMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. WeedMD has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

