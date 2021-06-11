Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Drops By 90.0%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WCUI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
Wellness Center USA Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.