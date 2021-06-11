Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Increases By 2,150.0%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Western Areas stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,035. Western Areas has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81.

Get Western Areas alerts:

WNARF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.