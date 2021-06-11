Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Declines By 98.1%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLDAF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 17,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,383. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

