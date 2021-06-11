Showcase (SHO) Price Down 25.4% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $223,218.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00194241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.21 or 0.01147363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.95 or 0.99942339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

