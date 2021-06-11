ShowHand (HAND) One Day Volume Hits $432.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $99,500.74 and $432.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

