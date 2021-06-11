SHPING Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,456.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $994,357.62 and approximately $23,456.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

