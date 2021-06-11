Siebert Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,360 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SIEB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 3,977,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,090. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
