Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in May

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 13th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 276,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.69.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
