Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in May

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 13th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 276,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.