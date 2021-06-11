Signata Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $47,367.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signata has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00770026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,182,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

