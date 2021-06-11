Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Signet Jewelers worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

