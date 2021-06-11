Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 5.6% After Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $73.48. Approximately 72,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,061,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

