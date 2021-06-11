Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.57. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

