Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 694.3% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 73,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,262. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

